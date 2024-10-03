Marni Baker Stein is chief content officer for education platform Coursera.

The technology industry has a skills gender gap but is this true for AI skills?

When you look at the tech landscape today, it is clear that the gender gap remains pronounced. The gender gap in STEM has long been a problem, and now it’s becoming increasingly apparent in the field of AI. With only 22% of AI and data science professionals being women, the gender gap is a significant barrier that has consequences for both social equity, and the overall effectiveness of AI technology.

How is AI impacting the technology labour market?

AI’s rise over the last year, driven by generative AI, has profound implications for the global labour market. Recent studies have shown that executives prefer candidates with AI skills over those without, even if the latter have more experience. Those who gain AI skills now stand to enjoy significant advantages in terms of opportunity, higher salaries, and shaping tomorrow’s economy.

To meet this demand, the global drive towards AI literacy is accelerating in pace, with Coursera seeing GenAI course enrollments quadruple in just a year. However, despite this growth, women are enrolling at a much slower rate than men, which poses a problem for tackling the gender imbalance that already exists in the AI industry – and empowering women to be able to access rapidly-expanding opportunities in this space.

The statistics on Coursera are telling: men represent 72% of GenAI enrolments worldwide and in the UK. You might ask why? The reasons are complex and intertwined – they could be down to societal biases, unequal access to educational resources, or a lack of targeted opportunities for women. But whatever the reasons, without addressing this imbalance, we risk perpetuating a cycle in which AI development continues to lack the vital influence of women.

What are the risks of gender imbalance in AI talent?

If AI systems are developed predominantly by any one demographic, they’re more likely to reflect and reinforce the biases and myopia of that demographic. This can lead to technologies that are both flawed and discriminatory. A lack of diverse perspectives in AI development can limit inclusivity in innovation, and may prevent us from effectively addressing the technological needs of underrepresented groups.

Secondly, an AI industry that lacks gender diversity is ill-equipped to drive the innovative thinking needed to tackle complex global challenges. A diverse AI workforce isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s essential to fostering innovative thinking and creating solutions that are both advanced and socially responsible.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

If men continue to develop their AI skills at a faster rate than women, while AI skills become more in demand, tomorrow’s senior AI leaders, and those best-equipped to leverage AI in other professions, are more likely to be men. This is particularly concerning given 79% of working women—compared with 58% of working men—are employed in occupations susceptible to generative AI disruption. Women cannot afford to be excluded from the global AI upskilling revolution.

So how do you suggest tackling this imbalance?

Eliminating gender bias in AI starts with prioritising gender equality as a goal in the design and development of AI systems, starting with diversifying the types of minds behind the technology. However, it also involves ensuring that we provide equitable access to learning and professional development opportunities.

A multi-pronged approach involving both the public and private sectors is required to drive this. Government schemes like the AI Upskilling fund, which will support small and medium-sized enterprises by match-funding AI skills training for their employees, is a promising start towards ensuring that funding is broadly available. But in turn, companies need to commit to fostering inclusive cultures through targeted training programmes, mentoring opportunities and supportive policies designed to encourage more women to upskill in AI.

Building a diverse AI workforce isn’t just about fairness – it’s a strategic advantage. Phaedra Boinodiris, global leader for trustworthy AI at IBM Consulting, wrote that “well over 70% of the effort in creating models is curating the right data”, and hiring the right people to gather representative data is critical. Given that “AI systems can exacerbate inequity just as much as they can augment human intelligence”, it’s important to be across responsible, diverse management for emerging technology.

Companies that prioritise diversity are better positioned to drive innovation and develop AI technologies that are robust, inclusive, and tailored to the diverse needs of a global population.