IoT deals decreased significantly in the tech industry in H2 2021

In the second half of 2021 the number of internet of things (IoT) deals decreased significantly by 63% from the same period in 2020, according to data from research and analytics firm GlobalData.

This marks a deceleration in growth from the 6.5% decrease in deals that occurred in H1 2021 relative to the same period a year earlier.

GlobalData’s deals database looks at mergers, acquisitions and venture capital and private equity investments taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

During second half of 2021, internet of things deals accounted for 3.5% of all deals taking place in the sector. This represents a decrease from the figure of 4.3% in second half of 2020.

GlobalData’s thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information on investments to see which industries are best placed to deal with any issues they may encounter.

These themes, of which internet of things is one, are best thought of as “any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night”, and by tracking them, it becomes possible to ascertain which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which ones have some work to do.