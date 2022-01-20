Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on internet of things (IoT) in Q4 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 IoT experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

The most popular tweets on IoT in Q4 2021: Top five

1. Craig Brown’s tweet on IOTA introducing smart contracts with zero fees

Craig Brown, a technology expert, shared an article on the IOTA Foundation, a non-profit organisation and creator of a multi-dimensional distributed ledger, introducing smart contracts with zero fees, Ethereum interoperability and compatibility for next generation distributed applications. The transition to Chrysalis has been a huge success for the company, according to its CEO Dominik Schiener. However, as all the token holders were on the old network, an interoperability solution was developed to allow token holders to move from one network to another, the article noted.

Called the bridge, Schiener stated that more than 75% of the total IOTA supply was bridged from its old network to the Chrysalis, which included tokens worth about $3bn. Schiener further added that the new network is functioning well, with transactions confirming in less than ten seconds. He believes that a total of 85% will of the token will move to the new programme. The smart contracts are also compatible with Ethereum’s Virtual Machine (EVM), the article detailed.

IOTA is bringing smart contracts with zero fees, Ethereum interoperability and compatibility for next generation distributed applications

Craig Brown, PhD

Likes: 393

2. Dr Omkar Rai’s tweet on 5G and IoT convergence

Dr Omkar Rai, ex director general of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, shared an article on the convergence of 5G and IoT, which can prove to be transformative in providing greater connectivity, less latency, automation in manufacturing processes, addressing issues related to network applications, and in boosting cloud adoption.

The integration of 5G with IoT will thereby allow devices to connect and communicate more efficiently and securely on time, the article detailed. The article further noted that 5G will improve the quality of life and enhance digital performance while also having a positive economic impact, according to a survey conducted by telecommunications company Ciena.

The integration of technologies is also expected to boost the performance of sectors such as e-commerce, which is facing persistent supply chain issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The advent of the IoT also helped in introducing smart and sustainable packaging initiatives, while monitoring products and ensuring their service life is longer, the article detailed.

The convergence of #5G & #IoT can play a transformative role in establishing more stable connectivity, reducing latency, automating manufacturing processes in an effective manner, addressing the challenges of network applications & boosting cloud adoption.

Dr.Omkar Rai

Likes: 86

3. Andreas Staub’s tweet on green IoT and big data applications in smart cities development

Andreas Staub, head of corporate development and digital transformation at Raiffeisen, a banking company, shared a study on the application of green IoT and big data (G-IoT-BD) in developing smart cities. The study aimed to understand the use of technologies by using resources in an efficient manner to create smart cities and improve the quality of life.

The study used a special model called the new NEP-Weibull distribution that analysed the life span of wireless sensor networks (WSNs). It found that the interaction of modern technologies with IoT allowed a better and more sustainable life, as it supported its application in numerous fields such as transport, waste management, health, and smart education.

The detailed review of the G-IoT-BD for smart city development also revealed that the G-IoT alone is not effective in smart green city development and requires big data to support and enhance its performance. For instance, big data applications provide different ways in which valuable data and insights can be drawn from random data, the research noted.

Andreas Staub

Likes: 50

4. Elitsa Krumova’s tweet on the future IoT start-up landscape in 2021

Elitsa Krumova, a B2B tech influencer and thought leader, shared an article on how 1,200 IoT start-ups are defining the landscape of the future, innovative companies that will compete for a market share in the connected IoT world. According to an IoT Analytics report, the number of active IoT start-ups grew to more than 1,200 in 2021, the article detailed. The report also highlighted that investments in IoT start-ups were back to pre-pandemic levels, after funding decreased in the second and third quarters of 2020.

IoT start-up funding rounds in the fourth quarter of 2020, for instance, increased to $372m, with software being the most competing area for a majority of IoT start-ups. The report further revealed that 77% of the IoT start-ups offered IoT software, while 45% offered IoT hardware, 17% offered IoT connectivity, and 14% offered IoT services.

Elitsa Krumova

Likes: 24

5. Tamara McCleary’s tweet on the disclosure of a security vulnerability in IoT devices

Tamara McCleary, CEO of social media marketing agency Thulium.co, shared an article on the cybersecurity company Mandiant along with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and IoT services provider ThroughTek having disclosed a security vulnerability in millions of IoT devices that allows attackers to remotely watch live camera feeds, create botnets, or use hacked devices to gain access to other networks and launch further attacks.

The companies revealed the vulnerability in IoT devices that use the ThroughTek Kalay Network, classifying the CVE-2021-28372 with a Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) score of 9.6 as a critical vulnerability. Although there is no clarity on all the affected devices, the companies suggested that 83 million connected devices are currently on the Kalay network and, therefore, upgrading to the latest version of the Kalay protocol is necessary to prevent attacks on networks and devices, the article detailed.

Critical #IoT security camera vulnerability allows hackers to remotely watch live video – and gain access to networks

Tamara McCleary

