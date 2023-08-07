Iraq has banned Telegram citing data protection concerns. Credit: rafapress/shutterstock.com

The Iraq communications ministry has banned access to the social media app Telegram over claims that it has mishandled users’ personal data.

Speaking on its decision, the Iraqi government stated that Telegram had experienced multiple data breaches that posed a threat to national security.

These claims made by the Iraqi government contradict the end-to-end encryption that Telegram itself references in its privacy policy. According to the policy, encryption is offered for both private messaging and public channels.

Whilst Telegram states that users signed up in the UK or the EEA have their data stored in data centres in the Netherlands, it does not specify where data is stored for users signed up outside of this location. Despite this, they reinforce that the data is heavily encrypted enough to ensure that both local Telegram engineers and outside intruders could not access it.

According to The New Arab, Telegram is widely used in Iraq and particularly used by “groups associated with armed factions and pro-Iran political parties.”

Whilst social media sites are increasingly facing global pressure to take on responsibility for what their users post, many have already criticised the Iraqi’s government stance on social media governance.

Back in July this year, Amnesty International appealed against two draft laws over social media that they claimed would “severely curtail the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”

Amnesty International’s Regional Campaigner for Iraq and Yemen Bissan Fakih described the draft laws as an “attempt to repress free expression” by the Iraqi government and revealed a “blatant disregard for the extraordinary sacrifices made by Iraqis during the 2019 uprising to secure their freedoms.”

This is not the first time Telegram has faced a national ban in wave of data practices.

In April 2023 Telegram faced a country-wide block in Brazil after the app refused to hand over user data to police in an investigation into whether the app had been used by neo-Nazi groups to organise school attacks.

The decision was overturned two days later after Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov said it was “technologically impossible” to retrieve the personal data needed for the investigation.

GlobalData’s thematic report into the social media sector emphasises the role of data protection law reforms as a “critical juncture” where social media companies not only need to change their ad-centric business model but also face possible legal repercussions in case of leaks or breaches.