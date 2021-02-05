Italy’s technology industry saw a rise of 41.7% in overall deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template6_Quarterly__4_2020_technology_Italy__ _Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 51 deals worth $17.56bn were announced in Q4 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 36 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 33 deals which accounted for 64.7% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 14 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 27.5% and 7.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Italy’s technology industry with total deals worth $17.33bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $193.07m and $31.46m, respectively.

Italy technology industry deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 98.4% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $17.28bn, against the overall value of $17.56bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings

2) The $5.39bn merger of Nexi and SIA

3) One Equity Partners’ $84.51m private equity deal with Techedge

4) The $60.23m asset transaction with Corvallis by Tinexta

5) Asterion Industrial Infra Fund I’s private equity deal with Fiber 4.0 for $58.27m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.