Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, has unveiled a new messaging application named Bitchat, which operates entirely through Bluetooth mesh networks.

The decentralised and encrypted peer-to-peer messaging app enables users to communicate without relying on internet connectivity, central servers, phone numbers, or email addresses.

In a statement on X, Dorsey described the app as a personal experiment.

According to a CNBC report, Bitchat facilitates encrypted and ephemeral communication between nearby devices, forming local Bluetooth clusters that pass messages from one device to another. This setup allows communication beyond the typical range without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular services.

The app incorporates ‘bridge’ devices to connect overlapping clusters, thereby extending the communication mesh over larger distances.

Messages are stored exclusively on the device, and they disappear by default, aligning with Dorsey’s advocacy for privacy-focused, censorship-resistant communication.

Bitchat also offers optional group chats, referred to as ‘rooms’, which users can name using hashtags and secure with passwords. The app features store and forward capabilities to ensure message delivery even when users are temporarily offline.

The beta version of Bitchat is currently available on Apple TestFlight, and a comprehensive white paper can be accessed on GitHub. The app is currently under review before its full release.

Future updates are expected to integrate WiFi Direct, enhancing both speed and range of the app.

The launch comes at a time of growing concern over increasing cybersecurity threats and privacy issues.

Bitchat is reportedly designed to function even during internet blockages, providing a censorship-resistant communication method during outages, shutdowns, or surveillance. Similar Bluetooth-based applications were previously utilised during the 2019 protests in Hong Kong.

Recently, Meta Platforms’ messaging service WhatsApp was banned from all US House of Representatives devices, citing security risks linked to the application.