Japanese automaker Nissan is set to invest an undisclosed amount in automotive technology company ChargeScape, a joint venture specialising in electric vehicle-grid integration.
ChargeScape is co-owned by BMW, Ford, and Honda.
As per the latest agreement, the Japanese automaker will acquire a 25% stake in ChargeScape, aligning with the existing partners’ shares.
This strategic move will extend ChargeScape’s charging services to Nissan’s electric vehicle (EV) drivers in the US and Canada.
ChargeScape CEO Joseph Vellone said: “We are delighted to welcome Nissan to the ChargeScape joint venture.
“Nissan’s decision to join us underscores their commitment to helping customers charge more cheaply and sustainably and highlights ChargeScape’s central position in the vehicle-grid integration space.”
The latest partnership comes after ChargeScape’s recent launch by BMW, Ford, and Honda last month.
Connected wirelessly, the company’s software offers a unique solution for managing the flow of electrons to EVs, adapting to real-time grid conditions.
This approach facilitates smart charging to alleviate grid stress and supports vehicle-to-grid technology, allowing energy transfer from vehicles back to the grid when necessary.
The company aims to simplify the complex process of integrating EVs with the power grid by providing a unified platform for power utilities, automakers, and consumers.
The software not only streamlines operations but also presents financial incentives for EV owners. Participants can earn rewards for deferring charging during peak demand times and may eventually profit from selling excess battery power back to the grid, the company said.
Nissan’s entry into the ChargeScape alliance comes after the Japanese company reported significant sales of the LEAF model in the US, an early EV with power export capabilities. Nissan 4R battery business president Kent O’Hara said: “ChargeScape helps us more conveniently and effectively connect utilities to EV drivers, making the ownership experience more valuable for drivers by giving them incentives for participating in managed charging and vehicle-to-grid programmes.”