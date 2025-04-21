All JetBrains IDEs will include access to a JetBrains AI free tier. Credit: PrimSeafood/Shutterstock.

JetBrains, a developer of software development tools, has integrated its AI coding tools, including the AI Assistant and the new coding agent Junie, into its integrated development environments (IDEs).

This move aims to enhance developer productivity by providing smarter and more efficient coding assistance.

The tools are offered under a single subscription model, which also includes a free tier.

Starting with the 2025.1 software versions, all JetBrains IDEs will include access to a JetBrains AI free tier.

The AI Free tier offers unlimited code completion and support from local AI models. It also includes a credit-based system for accessing cloud-based AI tools and JetBrains’ AI coding assistant, Junie.

JetBrains has also introduced AI Pro and AI Ultimate tiers, which offer higher usage limits tailored for more intensive workflows.

The company said that its All Products Pack and dotUltimate subscriptions will include the AI Pro tier by default.

JetBrains has emphasised that its AI features are developed with a focus on user privacy, data security, and transparency.

The company stated that user data will remain private and secure, regardless of the subscription level.

Junie, JetBrains’ AI-powered coding agent, is publicly available following its early access programme, which launched in January 2025.

Built into JetBrains IDEs, Junie can assist with both routine and complex coding tasks. It offers functions such as question answering, project planning, and adherence to development guidelines.

Junie is currently compatible with IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate, WebStorm, PyCharm Pro, and GoLand, with support for PhpStorm, RustRover, and RubyMine expected soon.

Anthropic chief product officer Mike Krieger said: “JetBrains and Anthropic share a commitment to transforming how developers work. Developers rely on Claude’s state-of-the-art performance in solving complex, real-world coding tasks.

“We’re excited to see how Junie, powered by Claude, will help the global developer community create innovative things within the trusted JetBrains IDEs that customers love.”

JetBrains has also released an upgraded version of its AI Assistant, featuring improvements in model support, code completion, and context awareness.

The Assistant now includes support for cloud models such as Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Google Gemini 2.5 Pro, and the latest OpenAI models, as well as enhanced integration of local models, the company said.

A new edit mode allows developers to perform multi-file edits from the chat interface, streamlining code maintenance and refactoring.

Google Cloud Product Management senior director Nirav Mehta said: “Google partnership with JetBrains spans many joint initiatives over the years, including our recent collaboration to build the global infrastructure for JetBrains AI – spanning three continents, leveraging Google Cloud’s AI Hypercomputer and global network backbone.

“Witnessing JetBrains AI’s rapid evolution, innovation, and scale has been amazing. We’re excited to continue collaborating to ensure 11.4M of developers around the world benefit from the low latency, responsiveness, and high reliability of JetBrains AI.”