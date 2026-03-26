JetBrains Central debuts as unified platform for managing coding agents and agentic workflows. Credit: tadamichi/Shutterstock.com.

JetBrains has introduced JetBrains Central, a production-grade agentic development platform designed to orchestrate coding agents and manage agentic environments across software teams.

The release reflects the company’s bid to address the increasing integration of AI agents into core development workflows, moving beyond AI merely assisting developers within code editors.

JetBrains Central anchors an evolving toolchain that includes Air, an environment for distributing work across concurrent coding agents, and Junie CLI, a coding agent supporting multiple large language models (LLMs) and integration points. These components collectively target end-to-end automation in software delivery pipelines while retaining human oversight over process integrity and system state.

According to data from the January 2026 JetBrains AI Pulse survey, which sampled over 11,000 developers globally, AI adoption is nearly ubiquitous at the individual contributor level, with 90% using AI tools at work. However, only 22% report regular use of autonomous coding agents, while two-thirds of surveyed companies intend to introduce such agents within a year.

Organisation-level use of AI for quality assurance (QA) and infrastructure management remains limited, reported by only 7–13% of developers, highlighting a gap between early experimentation and systematic impact on delivery systems.

JetBrains describes JetBrains Central as an execution and governance layer that connects developer Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), whether from JetBrains or third parties, as well as CLI tools, web interfaces, and automated systems to heterogeneous fleets of AI agents. These agents can include those from external providers such as Claude Agent or Codex, or internally developed models.

The platform offers policy enforcement, identity management, auditability and cost attribution through its governance mechanisms, as well as cloud-based runtimes for robust agent deployment across environments.

A core feature is semantic context sharing across repositories and projects, enabling agents to access relevant artefacts and route tasks according to model or tool suitability.

JetBrains deliberately architected JetBrains Central as a layered rather than monolithic solution. This approach is meant to let organisations adopt or swap out individual tools or models without overhauling their existing infrastructure.

Agents coordinated via JetBrains Central can operate on real delivery pipelines, interacting with source control systems (such as Git), CI/CD workflows, cloud infrastructure, deployment stacks and monitoring endpoints. Contextual integrations cover documentation sets, ticketing APIs and internal knowledge bases.

Agents interface with human operators through standard communication platforms including Slack and Atlassian tools, embedding agentic workflows within established team practices rather than siloed AI-specific interfaces.

The platform exposes usage analytics intended to help organisations quantify operational impact and manage spend linked to agent-driven automation.

JetBrains operations senior vice president Hadi Hariri said: “We’re increasingly leaning into agents and AI-driven workflows, which is creating a need for better visibility into costs and governance. That’s why we’ve started piloting JetBrains Central internally.

“It’s an evolving process, but it reflects how we build at JetBrains: by using our own products to better understand and shape them.”

For developer-centric task orchestration, Air App delivers a workspace tied closely to conventional environments where individuals can initiate agent-assisted runs and review results.

On the collaborative front, Air Team is in development as a layer for hybrid teams. It will support joint context management, multi-step workflow definition involving both humans and agents, plus review and audit capabilities, all underpinned by JetBrains Central’s governance features.

JetBrains frames JetBrains Central as foundational infrastructure for scalable AI-native software production at the developer, team and organisational levels. Developers retain their preferred toolchains, whether IDEs, command-line interfaces (CLIs) or automated pipelines, while offloading complex engineering tasks to agents under centralised control structures. Teams can coordinate mixed human and agent workflows with visibility into task provenance and results.

JetBrains stated that JetBrains Central represents its move towards an open, AI-native system for software production, aiming to facilitate collaboration between humans and agents throughout the entire software delivery lifecycle to achieve predictable and sustainable outcomes.

An early access programme will open in Q2 2026 with design partners trialling Central in scenarios including code authoring/review, security scanning, continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) automation and incident resolution. Organisations interested in participation are invited to apply directly.