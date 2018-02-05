Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

Despite being released in December, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is back at the top of the US box office charts.

A staggering seven weeks after its release, it’s pretty surprising Jumanji is still riding high. The film took $11m at 3,553 sites across North America. It’s continuing success bumps it up to the 42nd highest grossing film of all time, just $500,000 behind Furious 7 in 41st place.

Coincidentally, both films star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson which will no doubt prove good news for his career.

Before Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, only 11 films have made more than $11m after seven weeks at the box office. To put that in some kind of context, not even heavy weights like Jurassic World or The Avengers managed the same feat.

Then again, Jumanji‘s big success may be in part due to the fact that only one new film opened this weekend. That film was Winchester starring Helen Mirren which finished in third place, making $9.3m at 2,480 venues.

Still, the film exceeded expectations which had been set at between $6m and $8m. Considering the film holds an average rating of just 10 percent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, that’s probably the best it could have hoped for.

Sandwiched in between Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Winchester was last week’s box office leader, Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

It made $10.2m from 3,793 locations. It declined 58 percent after opening at $24m last week. Maze Runner: The Death Cure was delayed by a year after its star Dylan O’Brien suffered major injuries on set after a stunt went wrong.

Unfortunately, that delay seems to have irreparably harmed the film’s box offices chances.

At it’s opening, the film was over $6m down on the previous entry in the trilogy, and over $8m down on the preceding entry, according to Box Office Mojo.

Super Bowl weekend is usually a quiet one for the US box office.

Studios are often hesitant to schedule films against the major sporting event. Female-skewing films do occasionally see release to appeal to those who may be less interested in the sporting events.

That’s probably the reason why Winchester saw a release when it did.

Top 10 films at the North American box office for weekend commencing 3 February

1. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle – $11m

2. Maze Runner: The Death Cure – $10.2m

3. Winchester – $9.3m

4. The Greatest Showman – $7.8m

5. Hostiles – $5.5m

6. The Post – $5.2m

~7. 12 Strong – $4.7m

~7. Den Of Thieves – $4.7m

9. The Shape Of Water – $4.3m

10. Paddington 2 – $3.1m