Jusung Engineering saw the highest growth of 186% in patent filings and 399% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 79% and grants by 32%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Jusung Engineering’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Jusung Engineering has been focused on protecting inventions in South Korea(KR) with 12 publications in Q3 2023

The South Korea(KR) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 38% filings and 40% grants. The South Korea(KR), World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), United States(US), and Taiwan(TW) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Jusung Engineering is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Jusung Engineering has 40% of its grants in South Korea(KR), 40% in Taiwan(TW), and 20% in United States(US).

Applied Materials could be the strongest competitor for Jusung Engineering

Applied Materials and Screen secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to emissions reduction and enhanced oil recovery (eor) lead Jusung Engineering's portfolio

Jusung Engineering has the highest number of patents in emissions reduction followed by, enhanced oil recovery (eor) and renewable energy. For emissions reduction, nearly 33% of patents were filed and 0% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Design & manufacturing related patents lead Jusung Engineering portfolio followed by semiconductor products, and manufacturing/industrial

Jusung Engineering has highest number of patents in design & manufacturing followed by semiconductor products, manufacturing/industrial, solar pv and semiconductors. For design & manufacturing, nearly 73% of patents were filed and 50% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

