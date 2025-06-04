AIP, established in September 2024, aims to mobilise $30bn of equity capital from investors. Credit: SuPatMaN/Shutterstock.

The Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) has joined the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), formed by MGX, BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, and Microsoft.

KIA is the first non-founder financial anchor investor to join AIP.

This addition “further reinforces” AIP’s global reach and “strategic impact” as it accelerates investment in next-generation AI infrastructure, the companies said a joint press statement.

With decades of investment experience, KIA is “well positioned” to support AIP’s growth and help execute its global strategy, the statement added.

KIA managing director Sheikh Saoud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah said: “KIA’s participation in AIP reflects our long-term commitment to investing in transformative global infrastructure that drives innovation and economic progress.

“We view AI infrastructure as an instrumental driver of future growth, and we are proud to collaborate with leading global partners to accelerate its development at scale.”

AIP, established in September 2024, aims to mobilise $30bn of equity capital from investors, asset owners, and corporations, with the potential to reach up to $100bn when including debt financing.

BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners chairman and CEO Bayo Ogunlesi said: “We are pleased to welcome KIA as a partner in AIP.

“We have a longstanding and deep relationship with KIA and we look forward to working with them and our other partners to position AIP at the forefront of helping to further our joint ambition to enhance AI innovation and economic growth.”

Over the past year, AIP has become one of the world’s “leading” AI infrastructure platforms, with technology partners NVIDIA, xAI, and Cisco joining the initiative.

It has also secured agreements with GE Vernova and NextEra Energy to accelerate the scaling of energy solutions for AI data centres.