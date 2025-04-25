Kyndryl’s new services help improve regulatory compliance readiness. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl, in collaboration with Microsoft, has launched Kyndryl Consult Data Security Posture Management services.

Powered by Microsoft Purview, the new offering is designed to strengthen data protection, privacy and risk mitigation efforts for organisations operating in complex and hybrid IT environments.

It combines Kyndryl’s consulting expertise with Microsoft’s security technologies to support businesses in identifying and classifying sensitive data, automating protective measures and enhancing data asset value.

Kyndryl security & resiliency vice-president Tony De Bos said: “Organisations face tremendous challenges with managing complex IT environments while protecting sensitive data and meeting regulatory requirements.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft enables us to help customers build more resilient environments that transform data security from a compliance necessity into a strategic advantage.

“By strengthening data discovery, classification and protection, we are not only improving security posture but also creating the cyber resilient foundation necessary for trusted, sustainable AI adoption that delivers real business value.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Key features of Kyndryl’s new services include proactive data risk management through Microsoft Purview’s automated tools for discovery, classification and protection.

Organisations can implement built-in encryption, data loss prevention and compliance policies aimed at reducing breaches and unauthorised access, Kyndryl said.

The services also simplify IT environments by integrating data protection tools within existing systems, allowing for centralised visibility and reduced complexity, the company added.

They supports data security across both cloud and on-premises systems, helping organisations detect sensitive data, prevent unintentional sharing and act on risky activity.

Additionally, the services help improve regulatory compliance readiness by leveraging Kyndryl’s privacy and security expertise alongside Microsoft’s policy-driven security controls and detailed audit trails.

Microsoft GSI general manager Ricardo Davila said: “Through this collaboration with Kyndryl, we are empowering customers to significantly bolster their data security, simplify their risk management processes and build a robust foundation for responsible AI.

“Together, we are enabling customers to protect their data across complex environments, so they can deliver new innovations, and achieve enhanced levels of efficiency and security.”

This launch builds on the alliance formed between Kyndryl and Microsoft in November 2021 to develop differentiated, scalable security and resiliency services.