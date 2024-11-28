Spanish telecom operator MasOrange has partnered with Kyndryl, a US-based IT infrastructure services provider, to upgrade its technology infrastructure.
With the agreement, MasOrange employees, collaborators and customers will have a “flexible and security-rich” technology platform to develop a new generation of services and applications.
Under the six years agreement, Kyndryl’s advisory services, Kyndryl Consult, and MasOrange’s team will jointly work to implement the modernisation strategy.
Kyndryl highlighted that MasOrange will significantly enhance automation by leveraging its AI-powered open integration platform, Kyndryl Bridge.
This advancement will not only streamline operations but also ensure MasOrange’s compliance with regulatory standards while improving the accuracy of energy usage measurement.
Through this alliance, MasOrange is expected to improve operational security and resilience, enhancing its ability to address cyberattacks and comply with industry regulations.
By utilising Kyndryl Bridge, MasOrange will also be able to manage its IT operations more efficiently and reduce its carbon footprint.
Kyndryl Spain and Portugal president David Soto said: “We look forward to working with MasOrange to create an advanced technological platform on which to build innovation-forward digital services for its customers using the most modern 5G network in Spain.”
Furthermore, MasOrange and Kyndryl will work together to build an open architecture platform that will enable Kyndryl to take advantage of talent and technology investments to provide new services to clients in both public and private enterprises.
In March 2024, Orange merged its Spanish operations with Spain’s MASMOVIL.
The merger has opened the door for MasOrange to modernise its combined IT systems. This includes adopting new technologies such as hybrid cloud computing and AI.