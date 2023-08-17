In a time when layoffs have become the norm, there is an increasing view that there is no benefit to being loyal to employers. Credit: fizkes via Shutterstock

In the latest anti-hustle movement online, the term “lazy-girl job” has been trending.

The Covid-19 pandemic shifted many people’s perspectives toward work. As a result, many workers have been re-evaluating their relationship with work as they demand a healthier work-life balance. As Gen Z continues to enter the workforce with new attitudes toward the concept of work, there will be increasing pressure on employers to make adjustments.

The origins of the “lazy-girl job”

Gabrielle Judge, 26, an influencer, coined the term “lazy-girl job” in a TikTok she made in May 2023 with over 3.6 million views. Since then, the hashtag #lazygirljob has been used by many, accumulating more than 17 million views.

While it is easy to misunderstand the trend due to the negative connotations of ‘lazy’, the truth is that the trend merely represents a shift away from a work-centric lifestyle. Judge states that the “lazy-girl job” is a form of resistance against a “capitalist society that profits off you staying at your job longer than you need to, doing more work than you’re paid for.” It is more of a mindset shift. Workers in a “lazy-girl job” still fulfill all their responsibilities but demand greater flexibility and sustainable salaries. Judge explains that these roles are often remote, 9-5, non-technical tech roles with comfortable salaries.

Advocates of the trend argue that their work should not be ruling their life but rather fit into their life. While the use of the term ‘lazy’ makes this trend controversial—perpetuated by the already widely held view among older generations who view young people as entitled—the movement represents a wish for a work life that is smart, healthy, and balanced.

In an article in Forbes, author Eliza Van Cort stated that “the phrasing ‘lazy girl job’ is less than ideal—prioritizing your mental health and work-life integration is NOT lazy.”

In a time when layoffs have become the norm, there is an increasing view that there is no benefit to being loyal to employers. Videos of workers sharing their experiences of getting brutally dismissed, like being locked out of their computer one morning, went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms. The lack of effort by companies to instill trust in their workers has made work-life a more transactional relationship.

Is the trend contributing to a tight labour market?

Companies worldwide have been hit by labour shortages and have struggled to fill vacancies. In particular, the ongoing ‘Great Resignation’ has seen millions of workers leave their jobs. Despite this, the rate of unemployment in the UK remains close to a record low and the number of job vacancies is still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

By late 2021, there were 50% to 80% more unfilled jobs in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US than before the pandemic according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). While this has led to increased wages generally, it has not actually contributed to additional spending power due to high levels of inflation and the resulting cost of living crisis.

Younger generations are less willing to take up high-skilled jobs for unsatisfactory wages that do not compensate them sufficiently for their talent and effort. Retention is becoming as important as recruitment for companies who wish to maintain a stable workforce. It is increasingly necessary for companies to provide their workers with better incentives and training to prevent them from having to hire and retrain new workers.

Ultimately, the “lazy-girl job” is not about having a cushy job that promises an undeserving salary but is instead about promoting a healthy work-life balance with financial freedom. In the wake of Covid, more workers are rightly recognizing that their mental health is paramount.