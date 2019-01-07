Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Taking its place among the swathes of tech companies at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 this week, Ledger, a leader in security solutions for the cryptocurrency space, will unveil the Nano X, a hardware cryptocurrency wallet that provides the convenience of managing cryptocurrency through a smartphone without compromising on security.

Following the Ledger Nano S, the world’s most popular hardware cryptocurrency wallet, the Nano X will provide enhanced security, as well as improve on the user experience and design offered by its predecessor.

The wallet – perfect for those invested in a variety of crypto assets – is capable of storing up to 100 cryptocurrencies, a vast improvement on the Nano S’s storage capacity of 18. Likewise, the Nano X supports more than 1,100 assets, compared to the 40 currencies supported by its predecessor.

With the value of assets like Bitcoin making cryptocurrencies a lucrative target for hackers, the Nano X allows users to take their assets offline, where they are stored on a certified secure element – the same chip technology used to secure credit cards, passports and SIM cards. Likewise, all transactions must be approved by pressing a button on the device, adding an extra layer of security.

However, this doesn’t have to mean compromising on convenience that comes with holding your cryptocurrency assets in an online storage. In the highly volatile world of cryptocurrency, it is important that users can access their assets with ease. Ledger provides a solution to this with its soon to be launched Ledger Live Mobile App, which acts as a companion to the cryptocurrency wallet to allow users to check their balance and complete transactions with ease.

The hardware connects to the app via Bluetooth, which provides a secure connection without putting the device’s contents at risk.

“The Ledger Nano X includes all of what you loved about your Nano S, but with new and improved major features,” said Eric Larchevêque, CEO of Ledger.

“With its Bluetooth connectivity and increased capacity, the Ledger Nano X provides an enhanced user experience while delivering the mobility and state-of-the-art security that customers expect from Ledger.”

The Nano X, made from brushed stainless steel, will go on sale in March. Ledger is currently taking pre-orders on its new device here. Those that pre-order will receive an exclusive Genesis Block edition device.

Ledger at CES 2019

Ledger will be in Las Vegas this week for CES 2019, the world’s largest annual technology show, which is currently being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Ledger team can be found in South Hall 4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center throughout the event, where they will be demoing the product and holding meet ups with clients and customers.

The Nano X has been given the CES Innovation Award in Cyber Security and Personal Privacy for 2019, which is awarded for “outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products that protect and enhance digital security”.