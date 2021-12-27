Concept: Spanish IoT provider Libelium has launched a cloud platform, Libelium Cloud that can manage multi-vendor IoT environments to empower users to deploy and manage an end-to-end digitalization solution. It can enable users to manage devices, connectivity, and data across multiple IoT projects on a single cloud-based platform. The company aims to offer complete IoT solutions providing three pillars of IoT projects: hardware, software, and connectivity via Libelium Cloud.

Nature of Disruption: Libelium Cloud supports LTE (Long-Term Evolution) including LTE-based NB-IoT (NarrowBand-Internet of Things) and LTE-M (LTE-Machine Type Communication), non-cellular low-power wide-area (LPWA) IoT standards LoRaWAN and Sigfox, and Wi-Fi. At launch, it also comes with a smart parking application suite. It connects to AWS or Azure and uses MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport) and HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) to share data with third-party devices. The platform is provided as a subscription service, with technical support available for setup and usage. Users can use the same device to monitor and analyze real-time and historical data from their connected devices, as well as to configure and manage their sensors. Libelium Cloud Bridge enables users to send data from any IoT device to the major global cloud platforms, including Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Cumulocity, IBM Bluemix, Microsoft Azure, MQTT, SAP by Techedge, and Telefonica, all at the same time and without having to implement each specific cloud protocol or authentication methodology.

Outlook: Every day, the globe becomes more connected, yet solution users are failing to keep up with the massive increase in data available. Businesses need to empower people to manage, view, and program their assets from a single location for the world to advance to the next stage of IoT by bringing solutions together to build a connected ecosystem. Libelium Cloud combines solutions into a single IoT package that is simple to deploy, administer, and utilize, making life easier for solution users. Users may obtain visibility into various projects from a single remote cloud platform, giving them a holistic picture of IoT initiatives from start to finish. By having everything united in a single platform to visualize and analyze the data, businesses can reduce their project’s maintenance costs and the time-to-market to start their project.