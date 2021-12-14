Concept: American company LifeVoxel.AI has unveiled an AI diagnostic visualization platform ‘Prescient’ for a faster and precise prognosis. This software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform can be used for diagnostics, workflow management, and triage to help physicians and hospitals manage software and hardware technology easily. It claims that healthcare facilities can use the platform for remote diagnostics in a variety of medical specialties, such as radiology, cardiology, and orthopedics.

Nature of Disruption: Prescient is an enterprise-grade medical imaging technology that provides 4D interactive intelligent views of medical images over the internet. It allows physicians to access, evaluate, and manipulate imaging studies in real-time from any web-enabled device, effectively converting every web-enabled device into a radiology workstation. The platform stores diagnostic images and allows doctors to study them on-demand from any device, including smartphones. It also has capabilities that allow diagnostic annotations and reports to be included. The company claims the platform to provide unprecedented real-time, immersive 3D telepresence interaction for remote patient engagement. Also, it enables direct integration of AI diagnostic support into daily physician processes from a web-enabled device. The platform moreover stores diagnostic annotations and reports, which are important for the continued development of AI diagnostic applications.

Outlook: Medical imaging is currently confronted with several issues. Its market has severe privacy, reliability, and accuracy requirements that necessitate the highest levels of performance, precision, and quality. These issues can be solved by deploying powerful technological solutions. LifeVoxel.AI aims to solve this issue by providing complete imaging and AI platform for Diagnostic Imaging Centers. The company has raised $5M in a seed round from investors including medical and radiology specialists, and strategic medical technology investors. It intends to use the funds to improve the data intelligence of the AI diagnostic visualization platform for a faster and more precise prognosis. The National Science Foundation has awarded LifeVoxel.AI an NSF grant for its advancement and implementation of AI employing GPU (graphics processing unit) for medical imaging. The platform has also received an FDA 510K certification for use in the diagnostic interpretation of medical images.