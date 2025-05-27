The deal results in a new group that provides a wide array of services, including digital forensics. Credit: ImageFlow/Shutterstock.

Limerston Capital, a UK-based private equity firm focused on the mid-market, has acquired CyberCrowd, a cyber security services company headquartered in the UK.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Established in 2016, CyberCrowd offers a range of cyber security solutions. The company provide services such as 24×7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR), penetration testing, and governance, risk and compliance consulting.

This transaction marks the beginning of a new platform business, developed alongside assets from a previous cybersecurity acquisition.

The goal is to establish “one of the UK’s leading providers” of cybersecurity and digital forensics services for both public and private sector clients, Limerston said.

Limerston Capital founding partner João Rosa said: “We are delighted have completed the acquisition of CyberCrowd for our new cybersecurity platform investment.

“We believe that with this acquisition, we have formed a solid starting point for a platform in cyber security, which will bring sought-after service capabilities and end-markets to the Group.

“We look forward to working closely with Mike and the team to capitalise on the many opportunities ahead.”

The merger results in a new group that provides a wide array of services, including digital forensics, e-Discovery solutions, and a proprietary forensic case management software.

It will also offer a 24/7 UK-based Security Operations Centre (SOC), incident response solutions, and cyber consultancy and penetration testing services.

As part of its growth strategy, the group plans to pursue further opportunities within the cyber security market.

It aims to support clients across multiple sectors, including those contributing to national security, by delivering integrated cyber resilience and digital services.

CyberCrowd managing director Mike Robinson said: “It’s great to be part of a business that genuinely helps to make our customers safer and more secure.

“As the Group grows, we will be able to provide our clients with extended capabilities, increased technical depth, and access to a broader team of security professionals.”

In 2023, CyberCrowd partnered with CSIS Security Group (CSIS), aligning their efforts to advance cybercrime prevention and support safe digital environments in the UK.