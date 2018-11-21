Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Lincolnshire Police force is adopting the cloud for its new digital control room, which it hopes will free officers up to spend more time on the beat.

The ten-year contract was awarded by private security company G4S to Motorola Solutions. It will cost £6m and is the first cloud-based system of its kind to be used by a UK police force.

Motorola Solutions’ CommandCentral CRS integrates various crime-fighting tools in the control room into one platform. This includes an Integrated Communications Control System, Contact Management and Computer-Aided Dispatch.

It will also integrate mapping and call logging into the digital platform.

Lincolnshire Police hopes it will simplify management, reduce costs and increase operational efficiency.

Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire Police said that it will help police officers spend “as much time as possible in the field, reassuring communities, preventing and fighting crime”.

“Our drive to provide cutting-edge technology to the force is about making sure we provide the most efficient and effective service to the people of Lincolnshire,” he added.

“The new command and control system is one important step in that journey and will allow the Chief to get assistance to those in need quicker than ever before – and armed with the right information to handle the situation.”

Lincolnshire Police control room will be future proof

Lincolnshire Police are already using Motorola Solutions’ technology for its mobile workforce applications, which digitise all of its frontline operational workflows.

Phil Jefferson, Vice President Western Europe and North Africa at Motorola Solutions told Verdict:

“CommandCentral Control Room Solution (CRS) expands on Lincolnshire Police’s portfolio of Motorola Solutions public safety applications. As the first cloud-based system of its kind used by a UK police force, it enables control room operators to handle calls faster, make more informed decisions, allocate resources more efficiently as well as coordinate seamlessly with other support organisations.”

He added that moving to a cloud computing model future proofs the solution, allowing the police force to “adopt new innovations as soon as they become available”.

UK police forces have gradually been migrating to the cloud in recent years. In September 2017, UK police forces received legal backing to store information on the cloud.

John Whitwam, managing director at G4S Policing Services, described the control room solution as “the best of a private and public partnership, with G4S, Motorola Solutions and Lincolnshire Police working together to provide sustainable and effective policing services to the public of Lincolnshire”.

