Linear, a provider of software development and project planning solutions, has secured $82m in a Series C funding round, taking its valuation to $1.25bn.

The round, which comprised primary and secondary funding, was led by Accel and saw participation from existing investors Sequoia and 01A.

The new investors who participated in this round include Designer Fund, Ilkka Paananen, Indie.vc, Lauren & Vlad Loktev, Seven Seven Six, Soleio, TK Ventures and Jeff Weinstein.

Linear CEO Karri Saarinen indicated that the newly acquired fund will be directed towards developing additional products and expanding the customer base to include larger enterprises, reported Reuters.

Linear claims to differentiate itself from competitors by focusing on specific use cases in product development.

The enterprise software maker aims to streamline the software development process with features tailored to common workflows, including a built-in “triage inbox” for managing software bugs and feature requests, as well as management for software development cycles, referred to as sprints.

Saarinen further said: “Over the past few years, we’ve expanded Linear to support end-to-end workflows for building products, from customer discovery to planning to execution.

“Linear is unique because it actually manages all these workflows in a structured way and in a single product, bringing teams together.

“We see this end-to-end workflow as the natural place to integrate AI and agents as purpose-built capabilities that serve teams, not just individuals. We’re focused on solving real, contextual problems within the workflow.”

The company reported a 280% increase in profits over the past year, and currently serves more than 15,000 clients, which includes AI firms such as Scale AI, Perplexity and OpenAI.