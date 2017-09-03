Amy covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach her at amy.smithers@verdict.co.uk

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan today unveiled his bold new vision for London tourism, this Autumn Season.

Bad news for grumpy Londoners who can’t be dealing with tourists, visitor numbers in the capital are set to skyrocket over the next decade.

The Mayor of London and London & Partners – who run the ‘visitlondon.com’ website combined to make sure London thrives as a world-class tourist destination.

Over 100 industry partners backed the new tourism vision for London.

The report suggests that visitors to London will rise dramatically by 2025.

It is estimated that visitor numbers could top 40 million a year, which is a huge 30% increase on current tourism numbers. But it is good news for businesses and the economy – tourism spending will be up by 50% to £22 billion a year.

It is expected that the biggest surge in visitors will come from china and India. With Chinese tourism to London increasing by a staggering 100% by 2025, with India increasing by 90%.

Research by London & Partners has found that London is currently the most searched for destination in the world for city and short breaks. With the British capital beating Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Barcelona and New York to the top spot. The number of searches for London steadily increases by 17% each year.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan commented:

The most popular reasons tourists visit London are for its plentiful culture, arts, history and heritage. In particular to visit the West End theatre shows.

Vocalist and broadcaster Jumoké Fashola says: