The next stop on the PGA Tour will see golf fans descend on Long Island to watch the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods compete for the US Open.

As the biggest date in the golfing calendar, this is one that everyone taking part will want to win. Shinnecock Hills Golf Club should provide plenty of excitement over the next few days. However, those in attendance will have to find their own ways to stay amused in the evenings.

To make it a little easier, Verdict has put together a guide of the best places to eat and drink if you’re on Long Island for the US Open this weekend:

Long Island restaurants

Per Se

You will have to set some time aside to take a trip to Per Se. This three Michelin star restaurant is located in midtown Manhattan, so you will have to take a two hour drive across Long Island to get there.

However, according to restaurant critic Andy Hayler, you won’t find a better place to eat in New York. Hayler notes Per Se for its “obsession to detail”, stating that “in particular the service is simply flawless, with waiting staff sensitive to the slightest foible of a diner”.

Offering American fine dining, you can expect a bill in the hundreds, but you will get a meal that’s worth its weight in gold in return.

Price: $195 for the daily tasting menu

Travel time from Shinnecock Hills: 2 hours

Sandbar

Located just outside of Huntington, Sandbar is the only Long Island restaurant to have been nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award, which is awarded for excellence in the culinary field, which serves as a good indication of its quality.

Ran by Guy Reuge, one of Long Island’s most celebrated chefs, Sandbar blends traditional recipes with the latest trends to create a unique dining experience.

Local seafood dishes, like the Manhattan clam chowder or Long island duck duo, are Sandbar’s specialty. However, for fussy eaters, they have all of the American essentials like chicken, burgers and fries.

Price: $59 for a starter, main course and cocktail

Travel time from Shinnecock Hills: 1 hour 10 minutes

All American Hamburger Drive In

If a day at the Shinnecock Hills golf club is about as much high-class as you can take, skip Long Island’s fine dining establishments and head to All American Hamburger Drive In, a Massapequa diner that does American food as it should be done.

With a cheeseburger costing $1.65, or a double for $3.15, you get more than a bang for your buck here.

Convenience is what All American does best. There’s no waiting around to be seated or served. Order at the counter and eat where you stand, or find a stool to perch on.

If you’re looking for a true American dining experience, you can’t get much more authentic than this.

Price: $5 for a cheeseburger, fries and milkshake

Travel time from Shinnecock Hills: 1 hour

Southold Fish Market

This family-run seafood market and restaurant sits at the top of the ranking on TripAdvisor for restaurants in Long Island, with over 70% of guests rating their experience as excellent.

Don’t expect fine dining, but do expect fresh ingredients and large portions of dishes like fried calamari, charbroiled oysters and steamed clams. Locals claim this is the best seafood available on the island. Located in the nearby town of Southold, you won’t have to travel too far to try it yourself.

Price: $30 for a starter, main course and side

Travel time from Shinnecock Hills: 50 minutes

Rumba

After a long day of golf-watching, you probably won’t want to travel across the state to grab a nice bite to eat. Instead, head 10 minutes up the road to Rumba, a small rum bar and restaurant ran by a couple of Long Island locals.

Inspired by a time spent living in the Caribbean, Rachel and David Hersh opened this island-themed eatery, which has since become one of the best places to eat in the Hampton Bays area. With everything from burgers to chicken platters to crab cakes on the menu, you will surely find something for everyone here.

Likewise, if you’re looking to keep the night going, Rumba is the perfect place to pre-drink, with a number of rum-centric cocktails and concoctions.

Price: $47 for a starter, main course and cocktail

Travel time from Shinnecock Hills: 10 minutes

Long Island bars

C&K Rockville Centre

It might seem like you have to travel to the Manhattan to find a decent speakeasy, but, in fact, Long Island is just good at keeping its underground bars well hidden.

Buried underneath a Long Island coffee shop, hidden behind an oddly placed telephone booth is a speakeasy bar that transports its visitors back to the prohibition era. On the other side of town, hidden in a Victorian style house is a second location, offering little sign that it is anything more than that.

We won’t give too much away. We wouldn’t want to ruin C&K’s surprises, but we can say that you’ll taste unique cocktails and learn a thing or two about the craft. It’s loved by locals and will undoubtedly be a fan favourite during the Open.

Price: Approximately $14 for a cocktail

Travel time for Shinnecock Hills: 1 hour 20 minutes

Domaine Bar a Vins

If you’d prefer a merlot to a martini, Domaine Bar a Vins is the place for you. This Long Island wine bar has a huge select containing more than 40 wines for you to try by the glass.

Domaine Bar a Vins is the perfect place for a quiet night out, with dimly lit lights illuminating the wooden bar and leather stools. It’s simple, but effective. There are no cheap thrills or rowdy crowds.

Better yet, if you’re not after a quiet night, Domaine Bar a Vins is just one train stop away from Manhattan, where you will find a selection of pubs, bars and clubs to help you see out the night.

Price: N/A

Travel time from Shinnecock Hills: 1 hour 40 minutes

Southampton Social Club

If proximity is what you’re after, the Southampton Social Club is just a 10 minute drive from the golf club.

Thankfully, you won’t be swapping convenience for quality. This is the perfect place to watch the sun go down as you sip one of the many cocktails on the menu.

Price: N/A

Travel time from Shinnecock Hills: 10 minutes

Dublin Deck Tiki Bar and Grill

Dublin Deck attracts a mixed crowd of old and young. However, everybody that turns up to this tiki-themed outdoor bar is there to have a good time. A selection of spirits, cocktails and beers are on the menu and, while they come at a cost, you’re paying for this venue’s unique atmosphere.

Located on the bank of Patchogue Bay, Dublin Deck does well to convince its visitors that they’re actually revelling on some sandy holiday destination. Play a game of beach volleyball in the sand, or sip a drink under the palm trees.

It’s another day, another theme at Dublin Deck. One night it’s reggae, the next country. Regardless, the drinks will be flowing and the music blaring into the night.

Price: Approximately $12 for a cocktail, or $6 for a beer

Travel time from Shinnecock Hills: 40 minutes

Tommy’s Place

You’re on Long Island for golf. However, with the FIFA World Cup set to get underway this week too, you will need a decent sports bar to keep you in the loop of what’s going on away from Shinnecock Hills. With numerous screens lining the bar, you won’t find many better places that Tommy’s Place to set up camp.

It’s a no thrills kind of place. It’s exactly what you would expect from a family pub. However, it offers few reasons to complain. They serve up delicious pub food and have a well-stocked bar, with over 30 kinds of beers.

Price: N/A

Travel time from Shinnecock Hills: 1 hour