Lookout has been granted a patent for a method involving data collection from multiple devices, establishing a norm, and taking responsive action if a deviation beyond a threshold is detected. The method aims to enhance device security and performance based on collected data and established norms. GlobalData’s report on Lookout gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Lookout, M2M network optimization was a key innovation area identified from patents. Lookout's grant share as of February 2024 was 79%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for monitoring device behavior and taking responsive action

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Lookout Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11924230B2) outlines a method for monitoring and managing the activity of multiple devices through data collection policies. The method involves collecting observation data from various devices, determining a normal pattern of activity based on this data, and creating a new data collection policy. By comparing the normal activity pattern with the actual activity of individual devices, deviations beyond a threshold trigger alerts that can lead to actions such as blocking device access to services or uninstalling specific applications. The system also allows for the transmission of alerts to administrators and the modification of monitoring policies based on detected deviations.



Furthermore, the patent describes a method for distributing policies to devices, receiving observation data, and determining normal activity patterns to identify deviations. By adjusting monitoring policies based on these patterns, the system can enhance data collection by specifying different levels of detail or frequencies for sampling data. The method also ensures data privacy by anonymizing personally identifiable information in the collected observation data. Additionally, the system can detect violations of normal activity patterns by comparing sequences of events, enabling proactive measures to address potential security or operational issues within the device network. Overall, the patented method offers a comprehensive approach to device monitoring and management, emphasizing proactive alerting and policy adjustments based on observed deviations in device behavior.

