In July, Lovable announced that its annual recurring revenues had surpassed $100m. Credit: Sidney van den Boogaard / Shutterstock.com.

Swedish AI start-up Lovable has received investment proposals that value the company at more than $4bn, according to a Financial Times report.

The company, which enables users to create web and mobile applications without coding, has attracted significant interest following its $200m funding round last month.

Previously, Lovable had secured a valuation of $1.8bn in a funding round led by Accel in mid-July 2025, marking its position as a leading AI company in Europe.

Despite the current investment offers, Lovable CEO Anton Osika is not engaging with investors at this time but is considering future fundraising opportunities, FT added, citing sources familiar with the development.

A spokesperson for Lovable also confirmed to the publication that the company “is not fundraising now”.

Lovable was established in Stockholm in 2023. It is among a new wave of European AI start-ups focusing on business-oriented applications and services.

The company launched AI coding product late last year.

Lovable’s notable angel investors include Nik Storonsky and Sebastian Siemiatkowski, leaders of fintech firms Revolut and Klarna, along with Stewart Butterfield, co-founder of Slack. Previous investors in Lovable include 20VC, byFounders, Hummingbird, and Visionaries Club.

The AI startup counts Klarna, HubSpot, and Photoroom among others as its enterprise clients.

In July 2025, Lovable reported that its annual recurring revenues had exceeded $100m, just eight months after reaching $1m. The AI firm also claimed that more than ten million projects have been developed on its platform.

The recent funding offers highlight the growing popularity of AI coding tools. In May, Anysphere, a US-based firm recognized for its Cursor coding assistant, secured $900m in funding, boosting its valuation to $9bn.