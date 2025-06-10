In May, Lovable surpassed $50m in annual recurring revenue, just six months after launching its first product. Credit: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/shutterstock.com.

Lovable, an AI startup focused on streamlining software development, is in discussions with US investors to secure at least $100m (Skr959m) in funding, Bloomberg reported.

The round could potentially value the company at $1.5bn or more, the publication said citing sources familiar with the situation.

These talks are said to be at an early stage, and the terms may change, the report added.

Founded in 2023, Lovable’s technology enables individuals without programming knowledge to create apps and websites.

It is part of a growing trend of “vibe coding” services that have garnered significant interest from investors and customers.

Lovable co-founder and CEO Anton Osika said his startup is seeing “unprecedented interest” from investors but did not comment on specific funding terms.

“We’re in a great position where we don’t need cash,” Osika stated. “The landscape is very good for us right now.”

The startup, with a team of 28, has seen rapid sales growth. In May, Osika announced on LinkedIn that Lovable had surpassed $50m in annual recurring revenue, just six months after launching its first product.

The company’s annual recurring revenue has now reached $61m.

Lovable focuses on users with minimal coding experience, with two-thirds of its users having “little to no” coding knowledge.

Lovable currently serves 130,000 paying customers, charging $25 for a pro subscription and higher rates for enterprise accounts. Its business offerings now account for one-fifth of sales and are “growing very quickly”, according to Osika.

Previously, Osika co-founded the e-commerce startup Depict.ai and described Lovable as Europe’s fastest-growing company.

Despite its growth, Lovable has faced challenges. In May 2025, Semafor reported security vulnerabilities in apps created by Lovable’s AI.

Osika stated that these issues have been resolved and additional security features have been implemented. He suggested that apps developed by Lovable’s AI could be more secure than those built by human engineers, comparing it to the safety record of self-driving cars.

To date, Lovable has raised $22.5m in funding from backers including European venture capital firm Creandum, early-stage investor Antler, and Adam D’Angelo, an OpenAI board member.