Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that artificial intelligence accounted for 132 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $1.6bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $1.5bn acquisition of Tsinghua Unigroup by Foxconn Industrial Internet was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, artificial intelligence-related deal activity decreased by 82% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $8.7bn and fell by 82% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume decreased by 18% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 15% lower than in Q3 2021.







                     
   







Top 5 M&A deals related to artificial intelligence in the technology industry since 2021






Target
Acquirer
Deal Value
Deal Date




Teledyne FLIR
Teledyne Technologies
$8,200M
Jan-21




Larsen & Toubro Infotech; MindTree

$7,523M
May-22




Blue Yonder
Panasonic
$7,100M
Apr-21




TD SYNNEX; Tech Data

$6,334M
Mar-21




Soundhound; SoundHound AI

$2,100M
Nov-21






  Source: GlobalData Deals Database 







Ranking of legal advisors for artificial intelligence related deals in the technology industry, 2022


The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in 2022 were Fenwick & West; CMS Legal Services EEIG; Kirkland & Ellis with 7, 6, 6 deals respectively.






Advisor Name
2022 Rank
2021 Rank




Fenwick & West
1
1




CMS Legal Services EEIG
2
2




Kirkland & Ellis
2
1




Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Professional
2
1




Orrick, Herrington and Sutcliffe
3
3






 Source: GlobalData Deals Database