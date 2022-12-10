Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that artificial intelligence accounted for 132 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $1.6bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $1.5bn acquisition of Tsinghua Unigroup by Foxconn Industrial Internet was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, artificial intelligence-related deal activity decreased by 82% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $8.7bn and fell by 82% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume decreased by 18% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 15% lower than in Q3 2021.