Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that cloud accounted for 288 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $1.9bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $425m merger of Social Leverage AcquisitionI and W3BCLOUD Holdings by was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, cloud -related deal activity decreased by 98% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $91.2bn and fell by 91% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume decreased by 16% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 2% lower than in Q3 2021.