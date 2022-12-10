Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that cloud accounted for 288 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $1.9bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $425m merger of Social Leverage AcquisitionI and W3BCLOUD Holdings by was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, cloud -related deal activity decreased by 98% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $91.2bn and fell by 91% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume decreased by 16% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 2% lower than in Q3 2021.







                     
   







Top 5 M&A deals related to cloud  in the technology industry since 2021






Target
Acquirer
Deal Value
Deal Date




VMware
Broadcom
$69,000M
May-22




GlobalLogic
Hitachi
$9,500M
Mar-21




Larsen & Toubro Infotech; MindTree

$7,523M
May-22




Blue Yonder
Panasonic
$7,100M
Apr-21




Auth0
Okta
$6,500M
Mar-21






  Source: GlobalData Deals Database 







Ranking of legal advisors for cloud  related deals in the technology industry, 2022


The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in 2022 were Kirkland & Ellis; Jones Day; Latham & Watkins with 15, 12, 12 deals respectively.






Advisor Name
2022 Rank
2021 Rank




Kirkland & Ellis
1
1




Jones Day
2
3




Latham & Watkins
2
2




Sidley Austin
3
4




Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Professional
3
4






 Source: GlobalData Deals Database