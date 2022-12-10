Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that cybersecurity accounted for 67 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $183.4m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $101m acquisition of Onewelcome by Thales was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, cybersecurity-related deal activity decreased by 98% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $7.7bn and fell by 99% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume remained flat in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 33% lower than in Q3 2021.