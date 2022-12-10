Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that cybersecurity accounted for 67 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $183.4m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $101m acquisition of Onewelcome by Thales was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, cybersecurity-related deal activity decreased by 98% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $7.7bn and fell by 99% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume remained flat in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 33% lower than in Q3 2021.







                     
   







Top 5 M&A deals related to cybersecurity in the technology industry since 2021






Target
Acquirer
Deal Value
Deal Date




Avast
Nitro Bidco; NortonLifeLock
$9,062M
Aug-21




Auth0
Okta
$6,500M
Mar-21




Datto
Kaseya
$6,200M
Apr-22




Mandiant
Google
$5,400M
Mar-22




NeuStar
TransUnion
$3,100M
Sep-21






  Source: GlobalData Deals Database 







Ranking of legal advisors for cybersecurity related deals in the technology industry, 2022


The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in 2022 were Kirkland & Ellis ; Latham & Watkins ; Willkie Farr & Gallagher  with 5, 4, 4 deals respectively.






Advisor Name
2022 Rank
2021 Rank




Kirkland & Ellis 
1
1




Latham & Watkins 
2
3




Willkie Farr & Gallagher 
2
3




Fenwick & West
3
2




Hogan Lovells International
3
-






 Source: GlobalData Deals Database 


                                            

                                    
