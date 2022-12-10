Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that internet of things accounted for 37 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $5.3bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $2.6bn merger of Eutelsat Communications and OneWeb by was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, internet of things-related deal activity decreased by 52% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $11.1bn and rose by 225% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume decreased by 3% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was remained flat than in Q3 2021.