Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that internet of things accounted for 37 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $5.3bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $2.6bn merger of Eutelsat Communications and OneWeb by was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, internet of things-related deal activity decreased by 52% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $11.1bn and rose by 225% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume decreased by 3% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was remained flat than in Q3 2021.







                     
   







Top 5 M&A deals related to internet of things in the technology industry since 2021






Target
Acquirer
Deal Value
Deal Date




Teledyne FLIR
Teledyne Technologies
$8,200M
Jan-21




Larsen & Toubro Infotech; MindTree

$7,523M
May-22




Blue Yonder
Panasonic
$7,100M
Apr-21




TD SYNNEX; Tech Data

$6,334M
Mar-21




Dialog Semiconductor
Renesas Electronics
$5,783M
Feb-21






  Source: GlobalData Deals Database 







Ranking of legal advisors for internet of things related deals in the technology industry, 2022


The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in 2022 were Allen & Overy; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, L.L.P. with 2, 2, 2 deals respectively.






Advisor Name
2022 Rank
2021 Rank




Allen & Overy
1
2




Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
1
2




Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, L.L.P.
1
-




Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom& Affiliates
1
1




Sullivan & Cromwell
1
2






 Source: GlobalData Deals Database