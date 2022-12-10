Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that robotics accounted for 19 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $1.7bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $1.7bn acquisition of iRobot by Amazon.com was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, robotics-related deal activity increased by 3572% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $46.3m and rose by 168% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume increased by 6% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 5% lower than in Q3 2021.







                     
   







Top 5 M&A deals related to robotics in the technology industry since 2021






Target
Acquirer
Deal Value
Deal Date




Teledyne FLIR
Teledyne Technologies
$8,200M
Jan-21




AutoStore
SoftBank Group
$2,800M
Apr-21




Soundhound; SoundHound AI

$2,100M
Nov-21




iRobot
Amazon.com
$1,700M
Aug-22




Hensoldt
Leonardo
$731M
Apr-21






  Source: GlobalData Deals Database 







Ranking of legal advisors for robotics related deals in the technology industry, 2022


The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in 2022 were Khaitan; Ashurst; Bocater, Camargo, Costa e Silva Advogados with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.






Advisor Name
2022 Rank
2021 Rank




Khaitan
1
-




Ashurst
2
-




Bocater, Camargo, Costa e Silva Advogados
2
-




CMS Legal Services EEIG
2
1




Goldfarb Seligman &
2
-






 Source: GlobalData Deals Database