Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that robotics accounted for 19 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $1.7bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $1.7bn acquisition of iRobot by Amazon.com was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, robotics-related deal activity increased by 3572% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $46.3m and rose by 168% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume increased by 6% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 5% lower than in Q3 2021.