GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for top 10 legal advisers in technology, media & telecom by value and volume for Q1–Q3 2020 in its report, ‘Global and Technology, Media & Telecom M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2020’.

According to GlobalData’s M&A report, a total 6,608 M&A deals were announced in sector during this timeframe, representing an 8.6% increase over the 6,085 deals announced during the same period in 2019. The deal value increased by 5.7% from $630bn in Q1-Q3 2019 to $666bn in Q1-Q3 2020.

Kirkland & Ellis tops by value and volume

As per GlobalData’s ranking, Kirkland & Ellis became the top financial adviser for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) by value and volume, having advised on 135 deals worth $74.9bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: ““Kirkland & Ellis was the only legal advisor that managed to advise on more than 100 deals amid the challenges brought by Covid-19. It also advised on 13 deals valued more than or equal to $1bn, which included two mega-deals (deals valued more than or equal to $10bn). This helped the firm outpace its peers by a great margin in terms of volume and value.”

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom occupied second position in terms of value with 40 deals worth $54.1bn in total, followed by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton with 17 deals worth $52.7bn, and Weil Gotshal & Manges with 56 deals worth $50.1bn .

Bose added: “Fenwick & West and Jones Day occupied second position and third position by volume with 83 deals each worth a total of $25.1bn and $24.8bn, respectively; followed by Latham & Watkins with 78 deals worth $34.6bn in total.”