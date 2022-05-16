Machine learning innovation among tech industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in machine learning in the technology and communications sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of related patent applications in the industry stood at 1,544 in the three months ending March – down from 1,902 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a different pattern to filings – growing from 341 in the three months ending March 2021 to 414 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Alphabet Inc was the top innovator in the technology and communications sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 151 related patents in the three months ending March. That was up from 124 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based Microsoft Corp with 121 patent applications, the United States based International Business Machines Corp (104 applications), and China based Huawei Investment & Holding Co Ltd (86 applications).

Analog Devices Inc has recently ramped up R&D in . It saw growth of 94.1% in related patent applications in the three months ending March compared to the same period in 2021 - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the technology and communications sector.