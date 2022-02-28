Machine learning innovation among tech industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in machine learning in the technology and communications sector has declined in the last year, according to data from research and analytics firm GlobalData.

The most recent figures show that the number of related patent applications in the industry stood at 1,245 in the three months ending December – down from 3,582 over the same period in 2020.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 1,255 in the three months ending December 2020 to 511 in the same period in 2021.

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var a in e.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

International Business Machines Corp was the top innovator in the technology and communications sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 129 related patents in the three months ending December. That was down from 413 over the same period in 2020.

It was followed by the United States based Alphabet Inc with 93 patent applications, the United States based Microsoft Corp (75 applications), and the United States based Intel Corp (70 applications).

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var a in e.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has recently ramped up R&D in . It saw growth of 30.8% in related patent applications in the three months ending December compared to the same period in 2020 – the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the technology and communications sector.