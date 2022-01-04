Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on telecommunications and 5G in Q3 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 telecommunications experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021.

The most popular tweets on telecommunications in Q3 2021: Top five

1. Madhav Sheth’s tweet on realme’s plans to set up 5G research and development centres

Madhav Sheth, CEO of smartphone manufacturer realme India and Europe, tweeted about an article on the company’s plans to invest $300m globally over the next two years to carry out research on 5G technology. The company plans to set up seven 5G research and development (R&D) centres, including one in India. Sheth highlighted that the company is ramping up its 5G efforts, with 90% of its resources already being dedicated to create 5G products and technology.

Sheth tweeted that the smartphone, healthcare, e-retail, and gaming industries will become the first responders to 5G technology as it comes with many benefits. He revealed that 5G-enabled smartphones contributed to 40% of realme India’s smartphone revenues as of May 2021.

Smartphone & gaming industries, healthcare & e-retail sectors are expected to be first responders to 5G due to its many immediate benefits. In fact, 5G smartphones have contributed to 40% of #realme India's smartphone revenue as of May'21. https://t.co/CemBiVQVSh — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) July 29, 2021

2. Danish Khan’s tweet on Xiaomi becoming the world’s leading smartphone brand in June 2021

Danish Khan, senior editor at the daily newspaper The Economic Times, shared an article on the Chinese smartphone manufacturer and consumer electronics company Xiaomi surpassing Samsung and Apple in terms of sales to become the world’s leading smartphone brand for the first time in June 2021. The company reported a 26% month-on-month increase in sales at the end of the second quarter of the year and was also reported to be the number two brand by global sales during the quarter.

The brand has sold 800 million smartphones since its inception in 2011, the article noted. Analysts claim that Xiaomi has particularly gained market share over the pandemic when Samsung’s production in Vietnam was disrupted. The company also adopted aggressive offline expansion strategies in lower-tier cities and reported strong performances of its Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, and Redmi K series smartphones, the article detailed.

Xiaomi pips Samsung, Apple to become world’s top smartphone brand in June 2021: Counterpoint https://t.co/438uk4o6l4 — Danish (@DanishKh4n) August 5, 2021

3. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on industrial 5G enabling mission-critical applications

Antonio Grasso, CEO of consulting firm Digital Business Innovation, shared an infographic on how industrial 5G enables wireless connectivity for many critical applications such as autonomous logistics, mobile equipment, assisted work, and industrial edge. The infographic detailed that 5G’s ultra-reliability and low-latency communication (URLLC) helps in the smooth transmission of data to operate automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in intralogistics.

5G also facilitates necessary connectivity between several communication systems and mobile devices such as radio frequency identification (RFID) scanners and industrial tablets. Furthermore, augmented reality (AR) applications in an industrial setting can be empowered by using industrial 5G, which gives enough bandwidth to transfer large volumes of data. Similarly, industrial 5G allows the smooth transfer of data between the cloud and edge devices.

4. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on the challenges and drivers in adopting and monetising 5G

Harold Sinnott, a digital consultant, shared an article on the challenges and drivers for enabling and monetising 5G. The article detailed that 5G technology will give a competitive edge to businesses while providing consumers with quick access to information. Telecom operators, therefore, will be investing heavily in the technology in the future, the article noted.

The article also noted that technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), AR, and virtual reality (VR) will drive 5G opportunities due to its high speed and low latency features. 5G opportunities will require service providers to develop, deploy, and quickly adapt to new products. In addition, the systems will have to be developed to support new services such as the communication service providers’ (CSP) current enterprise billing system that was created to support new services, the article detailed. The deployment of 5G and other technologies will also require CSPs to have cloud-based operational and business support systems (OSS/BSS) that can mechanise ordering, assurance, fulfilment, charging and billing for new services, the article highlighted.

5. Chuck Robbins’ tweet on AT&T and Cisco launching 5G service for IoT

Chuck Robbins, CEO of networking hardware company Cisco, shared an article on the company partnering with telecommunication company AT&T to launch a 5G service that will boost the performance of IoT applications across the US. Robbins tweeted that the service will help businesses and consumers to connect more devices at faster speeds.

The AT&T Control Centre powered by Cisco will help businesses track all IoT devices on their network in real-time and will also help in mitigating security risks, detecting anomalies in data usage, and optimising traffic classification reporting. The addition of 5G will increase IoT connectivity that will help in transforming industries such as retail, smart factories, healthcare, and autonomous vehicles, the article noted.

Proud to partner with @ATT as they launch #5G for #IoT to help people and businesses connect more devices at even faster speeds! @Cisco https://t.co/aiteoaubke — Chuck Robbins (@ChuckRobbins) August 26, 2021

