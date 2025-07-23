Makersite’s platform assists manufacturers in gaining insights into their supply chains by refining product data. Credit: TippaPatt / Shutterstock.com.

Germany-based data software company Makersite has raised €60m in a Series B funding round co-led by Lightrock and Partech, with participation from SE Ventures.

Existing Series A investors, including Hitachi Ventures, KOMPAS VC, Translink Capital, and Planet A, also contributed to the round.

Makersite specialises in developing product data management tools tailored for the global manufacturing industry. It will use the new funding to improve customer offerings, scale its technology and expand workforce to meet the increasing demand from manufacturers.

Makersite founder and CEO Neil D’Souza said: “This investment marks a critical milestone in our mission to make sustainable product design the default. Securing this level of commitment—especially in today’s uncertain economic and geopolitical environment—demonstrates the strength of our business case and the urgency of our mission.

“The funding will allow us to accelerate platform development, deepen integration with our technology partners, and scale our impact globally.”

Makersite’s AI-powered platform assists manufacturers in gaining insights into their supply chains by refining product data. The platform processes fragmented and inconsistent customer data, utilising AI to clean, connect, and organise it to combine it with Makersite’s data foundation.

This includes information on material and component manufacturing, costs, environmental impacts, and regulatory statuses.

The platform offers tools and system integrations that support cross-functional teams in real-time analysis of design and procurement choices. It also aids in performance reporting, enabling customers to communicate key metrics such as costs, carbon emissions, product compliance, and risks to stakeholders.

Makersite’s team includes more than 150 employees. According to a company statement, it supports companies such as Microsoft, Daikin, Cummins, Barco, and Schneider Electric in designing safer and more sustainable products.

Lightrock partner Chris Steinau said: “Our commitment to Makersite reflects our strong confidence in their vision and their unique approach—treating sustainability as a balanced trade-off between cost, safety, and environmental performance, rather than simply a ‘green’ checkbox.

“Makersite’s outstanding technology and clear market traction position them as a future leader in helping manufacturers navigate today’s complex challenges and deliver real, measurable impact.”

The company raised $18m in the previous funding round.