Representatives from Maxon and Tencent Cloud at MWC 2026. Credit: © Tencent Cloud.

Maxon and Tencent Cloud have entered a partnership to integrate the latter’s generative AI technology into the former’s Cinema 4D software, the companies announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026.

The collaboration will bring Tencent HY 3D Global, an API-based service for 3D model generation and processing, directly into Cinema 4D on both iPad and desktop platforms.

Maxon expects to make the new feature available in late 2026.

The integration aims to support creators by embedding scalable generative AI tools into established workflows for animation, modelling, simulation, and rendering.

Cinema 4D users will access new AI-driven features designed to improve speed and reliability while maintaining creative flexibility.

At MWC 2026, Tencent Cloud demonstrated the workflow for the first time, showing artists directing each stage of content creation with AI acting as an assistant rather than a replacement.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

This announcement comes amid ongoing debate within creative industries about the impact of AI on human creativity and employment.

Both Tencent Cloud and Maxon have stated their intent to address these concerns through transparent practices that keep artists in control of the creative process.

Maxon CEO David McGavran said: “By integrating Tencent’s HY 3D technology into Cinema 4D, we are providing a tool that streamlines tedious tasks and helps creators move more quickly from concept to execution, while the artist remains fully in control.”

The partnership builds on existing ties between the two firms to advance responsible adoption of generative AI in digital content production.

Tencent Cloud International Europe general manager Fred Sun said: “We are proud to partner with Maxon to bring Tencent HY 3D technology into Cinema 4D.

“This collaboration underscores our leadership in scalable AI solutions and highlights our commitment to empowering creators with tools that enhance productivity while preserving artistic integrity.”

Alongside this collaboration, Tencent Cloud revealed the opening of a new availability zone in Frankfurt, expanding its European infrastructure to three zones across Germany.

The move increases local capacity and performance for cloud customers seeking low-latency hybrid infrastructure.

The new Frankfurt zone, operational from Q2 2026, supports delivery of services such as HY 3D AI creation engine, Super App as a Service, video streaming solutions, and content delivery networks.

Data from this zone will be hosted within Germany and managed according to regional regulations.

Last November, Tencent launched the Hunyuan 3D engine to enable automated generation of 3D models using AI from various input types such as text descriptions or images.

The Hunyuan 3D Model API is accessible to international enterprises via Tencent Cloud, supporting applications across game development, e-commerce, advertising, digital content production, and more.