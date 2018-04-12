Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

May’s cabinet meets over Syria

The UK’s senior law makers will hold an emergency meeting this afternoon to discuss British backing for military action in Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May will set out the evidence for placing blame with the regime of Bashar al-Assad and what the strategic aim of intervention would be.

It’s thought her cabinet will support her, however the leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn has demanded the UK parliament votes before any action is taken. In 2013 then Prime Minister David Cameron lost a similar parliamentary vote over taking military action in Syria.

Meanwhile, in the US the White House National Security team will meet today, it was reported by CNN.

US President Donald Trump warned Moscow yesterday it should “get ready” for missiles launched at Syria by the US after Russia said it would intercept any that were fired at the country.

The NHS releases its report card

Full performance data for the UK’s National Health Service in England for the last 12 months will be made public — and it may be the worst year of statistics since records began.

In February hospitals in England recorded their worst performance against the four-hour A&E treatment target as the NHS came under unprecedented strain because of winter and the flu outbreak.

The health service has come under huge strain this winter with almost 150,000 patients in England having waited more than 30 minutes before being admitted to A&E, according to NHS figures.

Earlier this month British Medical Association warned the unprecedented pressure on the NHS this winter is likely to continue into the summer.

Chemical weapons watchdog reports on nerve agent attack

The international chemical weapons watchdog’s report on the nerve agent attack in the UK city of Salisbury is due today as a diplomatic battle continues to rage between the UK and Russia.

Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent thought to have been ordered by Moscow more than a month ago, leaving the pair seriously ill in hospital.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The UK’s Foreign Office said it has asked the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to release an executive summary of its findings later today.

Meanwhile, Yulia Skripal has declined the “kind” offer of help from the Russian embassy after being discharged from hospital.