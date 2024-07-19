McAfee saw the highest growth of 2.32% in patent filings and 1.59% in grants in June in Q2 2024. Compared to Q1 2024, Q2 2024 saw an increase in patent filings by 1.66% and grants by 0.62%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of McAfee‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

McAfee has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 29 publications in Q2 2024

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 93% filings and 83% grants. The United States(US), and European Patent Office(EPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where McAfee is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, McAfee has 83% of its grants in United States(US) and 17% in European Patent Office(EPO).

International Business Machines could be the strongest competitor for McAfee

Patents related to cybersecurity and digitalization lead McAfee's portfolio

McAfee has the highest number of patents in cybersecurity followed by, digitalization and cloud. For cybersecurity, nearly 34% of patents were filed and 50% of patents were granted in Q2 2024.

Endpoint security related patents lead McAfee portfolio followed by security services, and communications

McAfee has highest number of patents in endpoint security followed by security services, communications, intrusion detection & prevention, and swg software & web anti-malware. For endpoint security, nearly 12% of patents were filed and 11% of patents were granted in Q2 2024.



