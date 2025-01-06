Meta Platforms is deleting AI-powered profiles introduced on Facebook and Instagram in 2023, reports say.
This decision follows a social media backlash triggered by a Meta executive’s interview that brought renewed attention to these AI profiles.
In an interview with the Financial Times, the company’s vice president of product for generative AI Connor Hayes said: “Over time, we envision these AIs existing on our platforms much like user accounts.
“They’ll have bios, profile pictures, and the ability to create and share AI-powered content. That’s the direction we see this heading.”
The profiles, labelled “AI managed by Meta,” faced criticism for their unblocking issues.
In August 2023, Meta launched several generative AI features, including Meta AI, a chatbot with an image generator and Bing integration.
Alongside this, 28 AI-powered profiles inspired by celebrities were introduced.
Due to low user interest, most were scrapped, leaving about a dozen accounts that became the focus of recent controversy.
The AI profiles featured machine-generated and human-created posts and allowed users to chat with the AI.
However, users could not block content from these accounts, leading to criticism.
In July 2024, Meta launched a tool for creating AI chatbots that interact with users.
These chatbots can be customised with information and website links for prompt responses.
Additionally, Meta’s AI investments extend beyond social media. In April, it introduced a smart glasses feature that identifies objects and provides relevant information.
Also in July, a similar capability was added to the Quest 3 virtual reality headset.
In December 2024, Meta announced plans to invest $10bn in constructing an AI data centre in Richland Parish, Louisiana.