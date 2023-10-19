The European Commission has given Meta and TikTok a week to supply details on actions taken to prevent the spread of terrorist disinformation and hate speech on their platforms.
It follows Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, being served the same request last week.
The EU’s executive body sent the request on 19 October, due to a rapid increase in disinformation following Hamas’ attack against Israel on 7 October.
The EU Digital Services Act (DSA), which came into partial effect on 25 August, obliges digital platforms to remove illegal content (including hate speech and disinformation) once they become aware of it. Users must also have the option to report illegal content to providers.
Maximum fines for infringement of the DSA can hit 6%, which, for internet
giant Amazon, may amount to $30.84bn.
Platforms are required to share more data with regulators about how they
moderate and distribute content through algorithms. They must also submit to vetting by research and auditing firms to ensure their practices remain
compliant.
Commissioner Thierry Breton, along with his colleague Margrethe Vestager, are two major proponents of the law.
Breton, who has been vocally critical of Musk and X, tweeted: “Twitter leaves EU voluntary Code of Practice against disinformation. But obligations remain. You can run but you can’t hide. Beyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be a legal obligation under #DSA as of 25 August. Our teams will be ready for enforcement.”