Meta Platforms is discussing moving its incorporation from Delaware to Texas or other states, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
The potential change may not affect its Menlo Park headquarters.
The discussions with Texas officials had reportedly begun before US President Donald Trump’s administration.
A Meta spokesperson confirmed that the company does not intend to move its headquarters from Menlo Park, California. However, they did not comment on the potential reincorporation.
Meta’s potential move is reminiscent of Elon Musk’s decision to reincorporate Tesla and SpaceX in Texas.
Musk’s decision followed a Delaware court order to relinquish his $56bn compensation package.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Texas is seen by some businesses as offering a favourable legal and regulatory environment. This perception is particularly strong in areas like taxation and corporate governance, which can appeal to companies aiming to reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency, the news publication said.
In January 2025, Meta also announced plans to invest up to $65bn this year to expand its AI infrastructure.
As part of this investment, Meta intends to increase hiring for AI roles and construct a 2GW data centre, which would large enough to accommodate a considerable portion of Manhattan.
Meta Platforms reportedly reached a settlement agreement in January to pay $25m to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump over the suspension of his Facebook and Instagram accounts following the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.
Of the $25m, approximately $22m will fund Trump’s presidential library, while $3m will cover legal fees and other plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit. Meta has not admitted any wrongdoing as part of the agreement.