Illustration of Meta’s new data centre campus in Lebanon, Indiana. Credit: Meta.

Meta has started construction on a data centre campus in Lebanon, Indiana, and has put the value of the project at more than $10bn for data centre infrastructure and the surrounding community.

The social technology company describes the site as its second data centre location in Indiana and expects it to deliver 1GW of capacity once operational.

Meta links the project’s scale to growing computing requirements and its AI work, and claims that gigawatt-scale sites will be needed to support both its core business and its AI ambitions.

The company stated: “Building at this scale creates the flexibility to support both goals while enabling technology with higher bandwidth, lower latency, and improved reliability.”

The Facebook parent forecasts the development will support employment during construction and after opening. At peak build, the company expects more than 4,000 construction jobs, alongside about 300 roles once the campus enters operations.

Alongside construction, Meta plans a county-wide workforce development programme through the Boone County Career Collaborative. The programme will support career exploration and work-based learning for students across three school districts.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Meta reported that it has begun working with local partners in Boone County through grant programmes, multi-year donations aimed at energy affordability, and investments in public infrastructure.

On energy planning, Meta states it will cover the full cost of the energy used by its data centres and will work with utilities to plan demand years in advance. To support households, the company is committing $1M a year for 20 years to the Boone REMC Community Fund to provide direct assistance with energy bills, and is funding emergency water utility assistance through The Caring Center.

Meta also states it will pay the full cost of water and wastewater service required to support its data centres. Over the course of the project, the company expects investments of more than $120M towards water infrastructure in Lebanon, alongside other public infrastructure improvements including roads, transmission lines and utility upgrades.

On power sourcing and building standards, Meta is matching 100% of the new campus’s energy use with clean energy and expects the site to achieve LEED Gold certification once operational.

Meta outlines a closed-loop, liquid-cooled system that recirculates the same water, and expects the data centre to use no water for most of the year.

The company also aims to restore 100% of the water it consumes in Lebanon to local watersheds. Meta is partnering with Arable to provide irrigation technology to independent farmers in Indiana’s Upper Wabash River Basin, a project it expects to restore 200 million gallons of water a year for 10 years and reduce costs for farmers.

In addition, Meta is revitalising a section of the Deer Creek stream, which it links to expanded vegetation and improved habitat for pollinators.

Meta’s other data centre in Indiana operates in Jeffersonville, which represents an investment of more than $800m.

Across the US, Meta reports more than 30 data centres at various stages of operation and construction, representing an investment of more than $100bn.

In November 2025, the company broke ground on its 30th data centre in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, designed for AI workloads. Meta expects the Beaver Dam investment to exceed $1bn, supporting more than 100 operational jobs and over 1,000 skilled trade workers onsite at peak construction.

In October 2025, Meta also began building an AI-focused data centre in El Paso, Texas, which it describes as its 29th data centre and a site that can scale to 1GW. Once the initial phase is completed, the first facilities will represent an investment of more than $1.5bn and will support approximately 100 operational jobs.

The El Paso campus is Meta’s third data centre in Texas, and the company puts its total investment in the state at more than $10bn.

Recently, Meta announced its fourth-quarter 2025 results, with net income up 9% year-on-year to $22.77bn and revenue up 24% to $59.9bn. Prior to this, in late 2025, the company pledged an investment of more than $600bn towards AI technology, data centres, and associated infrastructure in the US through 2028.