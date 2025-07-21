Meta took the decision after reviewing the European Commission’s Code of Practice for general-purpose AI (GPAI) models. Credit: Iv-olga / Shutterstock.com.

Meta Platforms has decided not to sign the European Union’s (EU’s) code of practice designed to help companies adhere to the bloc’s AI Act.

This decision was announced by Meta’s chief global affairs officer Joel Kaplan, in a LinkedIn post.

“Europe is heading down the wrong path on AI. We have carefully reviewed the European Commission’s Code of Practice for general-purpose AI (GPAI) models and Meta won’t be signing it,” Kaplan said in the post. “This Code introduces a number of legal uncertainties for model developers, as well as measures which go far beyond the scope of the AI Act.”

The EU’s voluntary code of practice, formulated by 13 independent experts, aims to assist companies in aligning with the AI regulations.

It requires signatories to publish summaries of training content for their AI models and adhere to EU copyright laws. The code also mandates regular updates on AI tools and services and prohibits the use of pirated content in AI training.

Additionally, companies must respect requests from content owners not to use their works in datasets.

Meanwhile, another tech major Microsoft, is considering signing the code. Microsoft President Brad Smith told Reuters: “I think it’s likely we will sign. We need to read the documents.

“Our goal is to find a way to be supportive and at the same time one of the things we really welcome is the direct engagement by the AI Office with industry.”

Earlier in July 2025, several tech companies urged the European Commission to delay the AI act rollout, requesting a two-year postponement. However, the Commission did not change the timeline.

OpenAI and Mistral have already signed the code.

Recently, the European Commission also released guidelines for AI model providers. These regulations will impact providers of ‘general-purpose AI models with systemic risk,’ including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta.

Companies with such models must adhere to the legislation by 2 August 2027.