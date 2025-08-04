As of 30 June 2025, Meta employs 75,945 people. Credit: lentamart / Shutterstock.com.

Meta Platforms is moving forward with plans to involve external partners in funding the development of AI-related infrastructure, Reuters reported. As part of the strategy, the company announced its intention in a filing to sell $2bn in data centre assets.

The move follows Facebook-parent’s earlier announcement to collaborate with financial partners to co-develop data centres.

Meta’s chief finance officer Susan Li also confirmed the same during a post-earnings conference call last week.

“We’re exploring ways to work with financial partners to co-develop data centres,” Li was quoted as saying. She noted that while Meta intends to finance most of its capital expenses internally, certain projects could benefit from ‘external financing’. However, no transactions have been finalised yet.

The quarterly filing disclosed that Meta approved a plan in June 2025, to sell specific data centre assets. It has reclassified $2.04bn worth of land and construction-in-progress as ‘held-for-sale’, which are expected to be transferred to a third party within the next year for the purpose of co-developing data centres.

No loss was recorded on the reclassification, as the assets are valued at the lower of their carrying amounts or fair value minus selling costs.

Previously, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined plans to invest extensively in AI data centre ‘superclusters’ aimed at advancing superintelligence. The first of these, a multi-gigawatt data centre supercluster named Prometheus, is anticipated to be operational by 2026.

For the quarter ending 30 June 2025, Meta reported a revenue of $47.52bn, marking a 22% increase compared to the previous year.

The company’s net income for the quarter rose to $18.34bn, a 36% increase from the $13.47bn reported in the same period previous year.

Additionally, Meta noted an 11% year-over-year increase in ad impressions across its family of apps.

As of 30 June 2025, Meta’s workforce consisted of 75,945 employees, a 7% rise from the previous year.

It also raised the lower end of its annual capital expenditure forecast by $2bn, now ranging from $66bn to $72bn.