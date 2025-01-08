Meta is planning to transition from its current third-party fact-checking programme to a new Community Notes programme, due a changing political environment and a push for free speech.
The new community-driven system will be similar to X’s Community Notes.
This shift will empower the community to flag potentially misleading posts and provide context, with diverse perspectives contributing to the notes’ creation.
The Community Notes programme will rely on user contributions rather than Meta’s direct involvement in writing or selecting notes.
The system is designed to require consensus among users with varying viewpoints, aiming to mitigate biased ratings.
Meta’s phased implementation of Community Notes will begin in the US over the coming months, with plans for ongoing enhancements throughout the year.
It is expected to impact platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Threads.
This change will see the removal of Meta’s fact-checking control and the demotion of fact-checked content, alongside the discontinuation of full-screen warnings that precede viewing a post.
In a less intrusive approach, Meta will also introduce ‘a much less obtrusive label’ that signal additional information is available for interested users.
Meta chief global affairs officer Joel Kaplan in a statement on the Meta site said: “We’re getting rid of a number of restrictions on topics like immigration, gender identity and gender that are the subject of frequent political discourse and debate.”
This move is part of a broader strategy to reduce errors and censorship on Meta’s platforms.
As part of the proposed plan, the trust and safety teams responsible for content policies and reviews are planned to be relocated from California to Texas and other US states.
Furthermore, Meta plans to recommend more political content tailored to individual user preferences and expand user options to manage their exposure to such content.
The latest move comes days after reports emerged that Meta Platforms was deleting AI-powered profiles introduced on Facebook and Instagram in 2023.
This move follows a social media backlash triggered by a Meta executive’s interview that brought renewed attention to these AI profiles.