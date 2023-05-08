Meta has already been using AI for multiple workloads across platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Credit: Dima Solomin on Unsplash.

Facebook owner, Meta Partners has onboarded an Oslo, Norway-based team with experience in developing artificial intelligence (AI) networking technologies, reported Reuters.

The team, which includes at least ten people, was working for UK-based chip startup Graphcore up until the end of 2022 and January 2023.

Responding to the news agency’s request for comments, Meta spokesperson Jon Carvill said: “We recently welcomed a number of highly-specialized engineers in Oslo to our infrastructure team at Meta.

“They bring deep expertise in the design and development of supercomputing systems to support AI and machine learning at scale in Meta’s data centres.”

The move is said to give the US technology giant more clout in its fight to better manage AI work in its data centres as it tries to keep up with the demand for AI-oriented infrastructure from teams across the firm working to develop new products.

Meta has been using AI for targeted advertising, selecting posts and removing prohibited content for its platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

The company is also rushing to release generative AI products such as ChatGPT, which was released by Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

According to the job descriptions of the individuals on LinkedIn, the group had worked on networking technologies that are used in AI.

Meta spokesperson declined to comment on what they would be working on.

The US-based giant already has an internal unit building several types of chips designed at accelerating and maximising efficiency for its AI work.

These include network chip that serves as a kind of server air traffic controller, according to two sources.

In October 2022, Graphcore shut down its Oslo office as part of restructuring as the company faced fierce competition from US companies like NVIDIA and AMD in the AI chips market.

Meta’s announcement follows the news that Microsoft is helping AMD advance in the AI chip market by offering its financial and technical support.