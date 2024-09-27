Meta announced the new $299 Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset at its Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California.

The Quest 3S comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 processor, 8 GB of RAM, two RGB cameras for colour passthrough, four VGA cameras for hand and controlling tracking, and 2.5 hours of battery use. The 3S comes in two storage models: the 128GB at $299.99 and the 256GB at $399.99.

Risks and rewards of Meta’s VR strategy

Meta’s Quest 3S mixed reality headset represents an updated version of Quest 3, offered at a 40% reduction in price. This device retains the same features as its costlier counterpart but is available for $200 less, thereby positioning mixed reality within the mainstream market’s grasp. Meta has assumed the role of democratising mixed reality technology. The “S” in 3S stands for “Start,” clearly targeting users new to VR.

Is Meta Quest 3S sustainable?

However, Meta’s strategy of heavily subsidising its hardware is not viable in the long term. The company’s Reality Labs division is experiencing significant financial losses due to hardware research and development, funding exclusive titles from studios, and underwriting the costs of its headsets.

Should Meta reduce its support for VR, the industry could face dire consequences. The market has already seen a slowdown in the release of high-budget games, and recent major titles have underperformed, leading developers to retreat from VR projects. The industry’s current state falls short of what many had envisioned a few years ago and is facing a contraction in market size.

The future of VR and AR: From headsets to transparent glasses

Since its acquisition of Oculus in 2014, Meta has invested more than $65bn in its hardware initiatives. VR developers harboured optimism that Apple‘s foray into the market would catalyse a surge in new applications and user engagement.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Nevertheless, Apple has not disclosed sales figures for its headset, and reports indicate modest sales volumes, with fewer than 1 million units sold. Apple has found itself at a disadvantage in the AI competition, as Google has aggressively introduced its Gemini AI into Android devices, challenging Apple on its home turf.

In response, Apple is dedicating substantial time and resources to enhance its Apple Intelligence, a move that may impact the development of its Vision Pro headset and the VR industry.

Meta’s rationale for the substantial investment in VR and AR stems from Mark Zuckerberg’s conviction that these technologies will culminate in the creation of sleek, transparent glasses.

The current focus on developing VR software and hardware represents preliminary measures toward achieving this vision, a concept of which was showcased at Meta Connect called Orion, thick black-framed AR glasses to be used internally at Meta for further development. However, the fruition of such glasses may require a development timeline extending up to a decade.