Meta Platforms is planning to invest in AI-powered humanoid robots, reported Bloomberg, citing sources.
The company is forming a new team within its Reality Labs hardware division to work on this initiative.
Meta aims to develop AI, sensors, and software for robots to be manufactured and sold by various companies, with an initial focus on machines that can perform household chores.
The company has started discussions with robotics firms, including Unitree Robotics and Figure AI.
Initially, Meta does not plan to build a Meta-branded robot but may consider it in the future.
This effort mirrors projects at other tech giants such as Apple and Google’s Deepmind division.
A Meta spokesperson declined to comment.
Meta confirmed the creation of the new team, led by Marc Whitten, who recently resigned from General Motors’ Cruise self-driving car division.
In a memo viewed by the publication, Meta’s chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth said: “The core technologies we have already invested in and built across Reality Labs and AI are complementary to developing the advancements needed for robotics.”
Bosworth highlighted Meta’s advancements in hand tracking, low bandwidth computing, and always-on sensors.
Meta’s executives believe its AI and data from augmented and virtual reality devices could accelerate progress in humanoid robotics, which is still in its nascent stage.
Current humanoid robots struggle with tasks such as folding clothes or carrying a glass of water.
“We believe that expanding our portfolio to invest in this field will only accrue value to Meta AI and our mixed and augmented reality programmes,” Bosworth added.
Whitten, who will report to Bosworth, is expected to have the resources to recruit approximately 100 engineers this year, an undisclosed source told the publication.
Meta aims to provide a foundation for the robotics market, like Google’s Android and Qualcomm’s chips in the phone industry.
The company plans to spend $65bn this year on related products, including AI infrastructure and new robot work.
Humanoids are seen as an evolution of autonomous vehicle technology, requiring large amounts of data and AI processing.
Meta executives believe humanoids are more challenging to create due to the varying layouts of homes compared to standardised city streets.
Separately, Meta announced Project Waterworth, its “most ambitious” subsea cable project. It will span more than 50,000km, reaching five continents, including the US, India, and Brazil.
The project aims to enhance connectivity, facilitate digital inclusion, and support technological development.