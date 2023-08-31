In the technology landscape, the metaverse is sparking innovation as companies harness cutting-edge patents to enhance their capabilities. Strategic deals are reshaping the industry, while shifting hiring trends reflect the dynamic nature of the metaverse. This comprehensive transformation underscores the metaverse’s role as a driving force in the evolution of technology and beyond. GlobalData’s metaverse market report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Metaverse use cases, and key verticals in a concise format. Buy the report here.

This article presents a quarterly round-up of the latest trends in the technology industry regarding metaverse. It provides an overview of recent developments in metaverse-related deals, talent acquisition, and patent filings within the technology industry.

Diverse applications of metaverse in technology industry

Technology companies in the field of metaverse are leveraging the latest patents to innovate and improve their businesses. One such patent, held by First Insight, Inc., is for an importation and transformation tool that allows computer-aided design (CAD) files to be imported into a server, transformed into different file formats, and displayed on a client device using a web browser or customized interface. This tool enables users to evaluate the product embodied in the design.



Another patent, owned by Blinkfire Analytics, Inc., is for a real-time media valuation system. This system measures sponsorship exposure in social media and uses multiple valuation methods, such as CPV, CPM, and CPE, to aggregate up-to-date data. It categorizes social media by media type and adapts valuation strategies based on the source platform of the publication. The system also supports granular valuation on brand, asset, scene, and media exposure types.



AlcheraX Inc. holds a patent for a fire detection system that uses optical flow detection, image feature recognition, and candidate area analysis to determine the presence of a fire. It estimates the position of an ignition point and calculates classifying scores to predict whether a fire is generated. This system provides a comprehensive approach to fire detection and classification.



State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co has a patent for systems and methods for analyzing property-related information. This property analyzer device retrieves property-related information from multiple sources and consolidates it into a consolidated property-related image. This image can include pictures of the property taken over time, home insurance quotes, home loan quotes, and other useful property-related or community information.



Lastly, Canon Inc. holds a patent for an imaging apparatus that can attach and detach a lens unit. This apparatus detects the tilt of the imaging apparatus and displays an image captured using the lens unit on a screen. It also superimposes and displays an item indicating the detected tilt on the image. The position of the item varies depending on whether the lens unit includes multiple optical systems.



These patents provide technology companies with valuable tools and systems to enhance their metaverse technologies and applications. The importation and transformation tool, real-time media valuation system, fire detection system, property analyzer device, and imaging apparatus all contribute to the advancement of the metaverse by enabling improved design evaluation, social media sponsorship measurement, fire detection and classification, property analysis, and imaging capabilities. The acquirers of these patents will benefit from incorporating these technologies into their metaverse offerings, enhancing their competitiveness and ability to provide innovative solutions in the evolving digital landscape.

The industry experienced 0.19% decline in the number of metaverse-related patent applications in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, the number of metaverse-related patent applications in the technology industry witnessed a rise of 19% compared with Q2 2022.

Strategic deal trends in metaverse in technology industry

Technology companies are not only focusing on innovation to enhance their patent portfolios but are also making strategic investments in metaverse. These investments aim to secure lucrative deals with partners and position themselves at the forefront of industry advancements. Some of the recent deals underscore the importance of metaverse in the technology industry.

In Q2 2023, the number of metaverse-related deals in the technology industry declined by 32% compared with Q2 2022. On a quarterly basis, there was 38% drop in the number of deals in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter.

Impact on hiring

In terms of new job posting, in Q2 2023, the technology industry experienced a 10% growth compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, job postings also declined by 4%. Notably, computer and mathematical occupations, with a share of 25%, emerged as the top metaverse-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 8% quarter-on-quarter. Management occupations came in second with a share of 16% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 0.24% over the previous quarter. The other prominent metaverse roles include architecture and engineering occupations with a 10% share in Q2 2023, and installation, maintenance, and repair occupations with a 6% share of new job postings.

TeamViewer, Veeco Instruments, Nvidia, Pure Storage, and Meta Platforms are among the top companies leading in metaverse hiring within the technology industry.

Countries driving adoption of metaverse in technology industry

The US is the leading country in metaverse adoption within the technology industry, boasting the highest number of metaverse-related patents, jobs, and deals. Meanwhile, China, Japan, the UK and Canada also maintain significant positions in metaverse adoption within the technology industry.

In conclusion, the metaverse is experiencing a surge in patent applications, indicating a growing focus on innovation. However, strategic deals in this sector have declined, and job postings showed fluctuations. These trends highlight the evolving landscape of the metaverse within the technology industry, suggesting both challenges and opportunities for companies in this space.

